UPDATE 1-Guardian Life says no stake in MF Global

Nov 1 Guardian Life Insurance Co of America said it has no stake in bankrupt financial company MF Global Holdings Ltd as of Oct. 26.

Guardian's units Guardian Investor Services LLC and RS Investment Management Co LLC have no stake in MF Global either, according to a regulatory filing by the company on Tuesday.

Guardian had reported a 7.5 percent passive stake in MF Global as on Dec. 31.

MF Global filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday following bad bets on euro zone debt. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)