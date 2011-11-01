UPDATE 2-Guardian Life says no stake in MF Global

(Adds paragraphs 4-5)
Nov 1 Guardian Life Insurance Co of America
GRDLI.UL said it has no stake in bankrupt financial company
MF Global Holdings Ltd MF.N as of Oct. 26.
Guardian units Guardian Investor Services LLC and RS
Investment Management Co LLC have no stake in MF Global either,
according to a regulatory filing by the company on Tuesday.
Guardian had reported a 7.5 percent passive stake in MF
Global as on Dec. 31, 2010.
In its bankruptcy petition filed on Oct. 31, MF Global said
Guardian had held a 7.81 percent common stock stake as of Sept.
30.
A Guardian spokeswoman did not immediately return a call on
Tuesday seeking additional comment.
MF Global filed for protection from creditors following bad
bets on euro zone debt. [ID:nN1E79U1Z2]
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
