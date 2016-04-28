Guatemala sets IPTs of 4.875% area on US$700m 10-year bond

NEW YORK, April 28 (IFR) - Guatemala has set initial price thoughts of 4.875% area on a 10-year bond ahead of pricing on Thursday.

The Central American country has capped the size at US$700m and will use proceeds to pay down debt and to finance investment programs as well as capital expenditures.

The senior unsecured bond is expected to be rated Ba1/BB/BB and is being led by sole bookrunner Bank of America Merrill Lynch. (Reporting By Paul Kilby; Editing by Jack Doran)