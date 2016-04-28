Guatemala sets IPTs of 4.875% area on US$700m 10-year bond

BRIEF-Citigroup credit card delinquency and charge-off rate for December
* Citigroup Inc C.N - credit card charge-offs 2.53 percent in December versus 2.92 percent in November - sec filing
NEW YORK, April 28 (IFR) - Guatemala has set initial price thoughts of 4.875% area on a 10-year bond ahead of pricing on Thursday.
The Central American country has capped the size at US$700m and will use proceeds to pay down debt and to finance investment programs as well as capital expenditures.
The senior unsecured bond is expected to be rated Ba1/BB/BB and is being led by sole bookrunner Bank of America Merrill Lynch. (Reporting By Paul Kilby; Editing by Jack Doran)
* Harwood capital llp reports 5.9 percent passive stake in inspired entertainment inc as of dec 23, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2iDPN9K Further company coverage:
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.