版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 8日 星期五 21:29 BJT

Guatemala hires BAML for US dollar bond: official

NASSAU, April 8 (IFR) - Guatemala has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch to lead a potential international bond offering of around US$500m, the country's director of public credit told IFR on Friday.

The country has congressional approval to go ahead with the new issue, Rosa Maria Ortega said on the sidelines of the IDB meetings in the Bahamas. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐