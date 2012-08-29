US increases drug monitoring in Guatemalan, Honduran waters-official

| GUATEMALA CITY
GUATEMALA CITY Aug 29 The United States
military is ramping up anti-drug trafficking efforts in
Guatemalan and Honduran waters to keep up with shifting
smuggling routes, a top U.S. military official told Reuters on
Wednesday.
Gen. Douglas Fraser, head of the U.S. military's Southern
Command, said that the coasts along the two Central American
countries are top transit spots for South American cocaine
destined for the United States.
"Key arrival points in Central America are the northeast
coast of Honduras and then the Pacific coast of Guatemala,"
Fraser said. "We changed our strategy to be more persistent ...
to see if we could have a bigger impact on trafficking
organizations."
U.S. Southern Command, based in Doral, Florida, and
responsible for coordinating military operations in Latin
American and the Caribbean, sent 171 Marines and four
helicopters to Guatemala this month as part of Operation
Martillo.
The operation is part of a strategy to boost seizures in
Central American waters, where small, fast b oats and submarines
transport about 500 tons of cocaine to the United States
annually.
The United States estimates that 90 percent of South
American cocaine heading to the United States passes through
Central America and attributes a rise in violent crime in the
region to transnational drug smugglers.
Trafficking routes have shifted in recent years as
governments crack down on smugglers, forcing security teams to
adapt.
"These criminal organizations will continue to shift their
operations and we will have to shift ours," Fraser said. "As we
put pressure along their routes, they will be making some
changes, but we don't know what those will be."
Fraser arrived in Guatemala Tuesday and held a meeting with
Guatemalan President Otto Perez. On Wednesday, he is scheduled
to visit military bases where U.S. Marines have been stationed.
Perez, a retired general who served during the country's
brutal 36-year civil war, took office in January promising a
crackdown on violent crime in the tiny Central American nation,
plagued by bloody street gangs and powerful drug cartels.