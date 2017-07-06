FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
17 小时前
UPDATE 1-Guatemala court confirms suspension of Tahoe mining licenses
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#中国楼市调控
#人民币汇率
#图片精选
频道
专题
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
路透调查
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
深度分析
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
中国财经
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月6日 / 晚上11点39分 / 17 小时前

UPDATE 1-Guatemala court confirms suspension of Tahoe mining licenses

2 分钟阅读

(Adds quotes from company, business group and mining ministry)

By Sofia Menchu

GUATEMALA CITY, July 6 (Reuters) - Guatemala's Supreme Court on Thursday confirmed a preliminary decision to suspend two mining licenses belonging to the local unit of Canadian miner Tahoe Resources Inc, citing violation of indigenous people's rights to be consulted.

The decision affects the Escobal mine, Tahoe's flagship mine and one of the world's largest silver mines, as well as the company's smaller Juan Bosco unit.

Both are located eastern Guatemala.

Tahoe Resources local unit San Rafael quickly filed an appeal with Guatemala's constitutional court, the country's top judicial authority, seeking to overturn the decision.

"Today we are appealing to the constitutional court and we hope that the judges can take it up quickly because we're concerned about the 1,600 direct jobs generated by the mines," San Rafael spokesman Andres Davila told Reuters.

The appeal could take weeks, said Davila.

Officials with the constitutional court did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Local business association CACIF also weighed in against the suspension, calling it an "arbitrary and irresponsible" decision.

While the Supreme Court ruled that San Rafael did not consult indigenous communities, Guatemala's energy and mining ministry has said that the company "did undertake a process of dialogue with affected communities."

Davila said the company has already suspended operations at the mines, but has asked for permission to allow water to be pumped from the tunnels to prevent flooding.

Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Writing by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below