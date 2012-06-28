Guatemala floats plan to take 40 pct stake in new mines

MEXICO CITY, June 28 Guatemala's President Otto
Perez Molina is floating a proposal to change the constitution
to allow the government to take up to a 40 percent stake in new
mining projects in the country, a government spokesman said on
Thursday.
Francisco Cuevas told Reuters the changes would not apply to
companies already operating in the country, only to future
mines.
The proposal has not been formally presented to Congress yet
and is being discussed with different stockholders, including
businesses and the mining ministry.
Changes could be made to the proposal before July 9, when it
will be formally presented to Congress for debate along with a
package of other constitutional reforms.