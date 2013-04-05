Gucci offers to buy Richard Ginori porcelain maker for 13 mln euros

MILAN, April 5 Italian luxury brand Gucci, owned by French conglomerate Kering, has presented a binding offer to buy distressed porcelain maker Richard Ginori 1735.

In a statement on Friday, Gucci said it offered 13 million euros for Richard Ginori, which has made fine china tableware for over 270 years.

Burdened by debts, the company was put on sale by special administrators appointed to avoid it going bankrupt.