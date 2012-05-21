版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 22日 星期二 03:33 BJT

Gucci wins $4.66 mln, ban on Guess knock-offs

May 21 A federal judge on Monday ordered Guess Inc to pay Gucci $4.66 million and to stop selling products that copied the Italian luxury goods company's trademarked designs.

U.S. District Judge Shira Scheindlin denied Gucci's bid to recover damages reflecting lost sales or harm to its brand.

Gucci had accused Guess of trying to "Gucci-ize" its product line by selling wallets, belts, shoes and other items whose designs copied or mimicked its own.

Scheindlin last month oversaw a three-week nonjury trial in the case in a Manhattan courtroom.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐