UPDATE 1-Ex-Inditex Group executive to replace Paul Marciano as Guess CEO

(Adds details, background, share movement)
July 14 Apparel maker Guess Inc said on
Tuesday that Victor Herrero would replace co-founder Paul
Marciano as chief executive in August.
Herrero joins Guess after a stint as head of Asia Pacific
for Inditex Group, which owns brands such as Zara and
Massimo Dutti.
U.S. apparel retailers such as Guess, Aeropostale Inc
and Gap Inc, have been facing stiff competition
from fast-fashion retailers including Inditex's Zara, as well as
H&M and Forever 21.
Guess reported first quarter sales below analysts'
expectations last month due to a fall in North America sales. It
also forecast current quarter profit below the average analyst
estimate.
The Los Angeles-based company, which will mark its 35th
anniversary next year, also said Paul Marciano would replace
Maurice Marciano as chairman of the board and continue to serve
as chief creative officer.
Guess shares, which have fallen about 22 percent in the past
12 months, closed at $21.16 on the New York Stock Exchange on
Tuesday.
(Reporting by Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon
Jennings)