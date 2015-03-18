Guess profit beats on improving traffic, online business

March 18 Apparel retailer Guess Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as traffic improved and the company's online business grew.

Guess shares were up 11 percent in heavy after-market trading on Tuesday.

Net income attributable to Guess fell to $53.9 million, or 63 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31 from $69.6 million, or 82 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 9.3 percent to $696.7 million. Analysts on average had expected a profit of 57 cents per share on revenue of $704.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)