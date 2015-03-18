UPDATE 1-Guess profit beats Street as costs fall, online sales jump

(Adds CFO comment, comparable sales, outlook, details,
March 18 Apparel retailer Guess Inc's
quarterly profit beat market estimates as the company's expenses
declined and online business grew.
Guess shares were up 14 percent in heavy after-market
trading.
The company's e-commerce sales jumped 37 percent to a record
$80 million in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31, underscoring a
growing customer preference for shopping online.
E-commerce sales added 3 percentage points to Guess's North
American retail comparable sales in the period, which declined 5
percent.
Analysts had expected a 6.5 percent drop, according to
Consensus Metrix.
Selling, general and administrative expenses fell 5 percent
to $188 million, helped by a strengthening dollar and lower
incentives, Chief Financial Officer Sandeep Reddy said in a
post-earnings conference call on Tuesday.
The dollar gained 9 percent in the period compared
with a basket of major currencies.
Guess gets about 45 percent revenue from international
markets. Total revenue fell 9.3 percent to $696.7 million.
Net income attributable to Guess fell 22 percent to $53.9
million, or 63 cents per share.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 57 cents per
share on revenue of $704.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Guess, however, outlined a disappointing 2015, primarily due
to a stronger dollar. About 1,190 of its 1,668 stores are in
outside the United States.
The dollar is expected to rise nearly 10 percent in 2015
after gaining 13 percent in 2014.
The company forecast a loss of 3-6 cents per share for the
current quarter. Analysts were expecting a loss of 3 cent per
share.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)