UPDATE 1-Guess 1st-qtr beats estimates

UPDATE 2-Daimler to recall one million Mercedes globally after 51 fires
DETROIT, March 3 Daimler AG said it will recall one million newer-model Mercedes-Benz vehicles worldwide due to the risk of fire, after 51 fires were reported.
* Q1 EPS $0.20 vs est. $0.26
* Q1 rev $579.3 mln vs est. $569.8 mln
* Sees Q2 EPS $0.48-$0.52 vs est. $0.62
* Sees Q2 rev $625.0-$635.0 mln vs est. $667.4 mln
* Shares up 6 pct after-market
May 22 U.S. clothing maker Guess Inc reported a quarterly profit that beat market expectations, helped by fewer discounts at its North American retail business and higher sales in Asia, sending its shares up about 6 percent in after-market trade.
First-quarter profit fell to $26.6 million, or 30 cents per share, from $42.7 million, or 46 cents per share, last year.
Sales at the company, which designs, markets, distributes and licenses apparel and accessories, fell about 2 percent to $579.3 million.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 26 cents per share, on revenue of $569.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the second quarter, the company expects to earn 48 cents per share to 52 cents per share, on revenue of $625.0 million to $635.0 million.
Analysts were expecting earnings of 62 cents per share on revenue of $667.4 million.
Shares of the company rose to $25.71 in extended trading. They closed at $24.44 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
