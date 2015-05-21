版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 22日 星期五

MOVES-Guggenheim Securities hires Sean Madnani senior managing director

May 21 Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, said Sean Madnani will join the firm as senior managing director in the investment banking group in June.

Madnani is joining Guggenheim after a 10-year stint with Blackstone. (bit.ly/1HxpXPv)

(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)

