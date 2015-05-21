MOVES-Guggenheim Securities hires Sean Madnani senior managing director

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
May 21 Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, said Sean Madnani will join the firm as senior managing director in the investment banking group in June.
Madnani is joining Guggenheim after a 10-year stint with Blackstone. (bit.ly/1HxpXPv)
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.