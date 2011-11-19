UPDATE 1-Guggenheim hires MF Global research group

(Follows alerts)

Nov 18 Financial services firm Guggenheim Partners LLC said on Friday it hired MF Global's Washington Research Group, a policy-focused firm that the now-bankrupt broker-dealer bought last year.

Guggenheim, led by former Bear Stearns' executive Allan Schwartz, said it would add 14 of Washington Research's analysts.

MF Global, which was run by former Goldman Sachs & Co chief and New Jersey governor Jon Corzine, collapsed last month following large bets on European debt and the firm has laid off more than a thousand employees as part of its bankruptcy proceedings.

For Washington Research, MF Global's demise was a second round of bad luck. The group was sold to MF Global after its previous owner the Stanford Financial Group was dissolved when founder Allen Stanford was charged with fraud.