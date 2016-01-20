UPDATE 1-Guggenheim's Minerd says market turmoil puts further Fed rate hikes on hold

(Adds quotes from Minerd in paragraphs 3-7)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK Jan 20 Scott Minerd, the global chief
investment officer of Guggenheim Partners, said on Wednesday the
current market turmoil puts further rate hikes by the Federal
Reserve on hold and increases pressure on China to make radical
adjustments.
The selloff since the start of the year continued on Wall
Street on Wednesday, led by energy stocks, as crude oil prices
fell to new lows and on deepening fears of slowing global
growth. The selloff was broad: All 30 Dow components were lower
and all the 10 major S&P sectors were also in the red.
U.S. crude prices sank to their lowest since 2003 and Brent
held close to 12-year lows as a supply glut bumped up against
bearish financial news that deepened worries over demand.
"The ongoing market turmoil puts further rate hikes by the
Federal Reserve on hold and increases pressure on China to make
radical adjustments, such as a rapid devaluation of the yuan to
spur growth in domestic export industries," said Minerd.
"While these policy moves are likely to cause violent swings
in prices for risk assets, it could accelerate global
rebalancing, allowing growth to stabilize while buying more time
for an orderly restructuring of global debts."
Guggenheim Partners has $240 billion in assets under
management. Minerd, who has been a buyer of bank loans and
high-yield junk bonds, said that if policymakers can seize the
opportunity for fiscal restructuring and international
coordination, "the pall can be lifted and we can realize a
sustained solution to end the economic malaise gripping the
global economy."
Minerd noted that according to Bank of America Merrill
Lynch, the total debt of China has risen from approximately 160
percent of GDP at the beginning of the financial crisis to over
280 percent today. "As the Chinese economy continues to slow, a
large portion of this debt will become impossible to service,"
he said.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Frances Kerry)