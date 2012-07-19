Guggenheim reorganizes sales to focus on ETFs

* Wholesalers to sell ETFs and other investments
* Eight-person ETF specialist team to support firm
By Jessica Toonkel
NEW YORK, July 19 Guggenheim Investments has
reorganized its sales force to focus more on exchange-traded
funds.
Previously, the firm's 100-person sales staff was organized
by distribution channel, such as big brokerage houses and
registered investment advisers. A separate group sold only
exchange-traded funds to the groups.
But that structure often led to multiple sales
representatives contacting the same client, said Anthony
Davidow, managing director and portfolio strategist at
Guggenheim.
Over the past few weeks, Guggenheim, a division of
Guggenheim Partners LLC, has reorganized its sales staff so that
wholesalers will also sell exchange-traded funds along with its
other investment products to advisers or large brokerage
clients.
The firm will maintain a separate ETF team to focus on model
ETF portfolio managers and institutional clients, Davidow said.
Exchange-traded funds are baskets of securities, like mutual
funds, but they trade on exchanges, like individual securities.
They are cheaper than mutual funds and allow investors to trade
throughout the day, with simultaneous pricing, unlike mutual
funds, which price at the end of the day.
Allowing sales reps to sell both ETFs and mutual funds makes
sense for Guggenheim, said Paul Justice, an ETF analyst at
Morningstar Inc. "Most companies have gone that route,"
he said.
And while Guggenheim has some popular ETFs, like the
BulletShares ETF -- its $1.4 billion fixed income ETF suite --
Justice believes the firm should cull its product line a bit.
"They have some fairly niche products that don't really fit
in to an adviser's portfolio," he said.
For example, Guggenheim has a $16.98 million airline ETF
and a $45.5 million solar ETF.
Guggenheim has closed a number of strategies, shutting down
eight ETFs earlier this year, Davidow said.
As part of the new structure, Guggenheim has created an
eight-person ETF specialist team to support the sales reps and
clients, he said. The new team and sales restructuring is part
of an effort to focus the firm on educating advisers and other
clients about its product line.
"We want ... (ETFs) to be a bigger part of the business,"
said Davidow, who is head of the new "ETF Knowledge Center," the
group of ETF specialists supporting the sales staff.
The reorganization comes less than a year after Guggenheim
Partners, which is headquartered in Chicago and New York, merged
its 11 management businesses under the Guggenheim Investments
name.
Guggenheim Investments has $130 billion in assets under
management, $11 billion of that in its ETFs. The firm has been
growing its ETF business through acquisitions over the years.
In 2009, Guggenheim made its first push into the retail
investment space when it bought Claymore Group, then the
13th-largest U.S. ETF provider, with $1.6 billion under
management.
That gave Guggenheim a way to sell through broker-dealers.
Claymore's funds, which were rebranded under the Guggenheim name
in 2010, were available on a number broker-dealer platforms,
including Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan
Stanley.
In 2010, Guggenheim bought Rydex SGI through a joint
acquisition of Rydex SGI's parent, Security Benefit Corp. Rydex,
a longtime provider of ETFs and mutual funds had a significant
presence in the registered investment adviser market.
The mergers made Guggenheim the 11th-biggest ETF provider in
the United States.