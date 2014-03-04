CORRECTED-Guggenheim Securities hires tech banker from Evercore

(Corrects Mandl's start date to Tuesday instead of March 20; corrects attribution of start date to a source)

March 4 Guggenheim Securities LLC has hired a technology banker at Evercore Partners Inc to be a senior managing director, the boutique bank said on Tuesday.

Eric Mandl will join the firm in a New York-based position and advise technology companies, Guggenheim Securities said.

He started the new position on Tuesday, said a source who asked not to be identified.

Before joining Evercore's technology, media and telecom group in March 2011, Mandl was global head of software and enterprise banking at UBS AG.

Mandl has advised on transactions such as Whiptail Inc's sale to Cisco Systems Inc and Tier3 on its sale to CenturyLink Inc.

He was instrumental in advising Dell Inc on its nearly $1 billion acquisition of Compellent Technologies. He was also IBM's banker in its $1.7 billion deal with data analytics company Netezza Corp. (Reporting By Nicola Leske; Editing by Amanda Kwan)