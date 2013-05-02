Guidance Software loss bigger than expected

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures little changed, data awaited
April 4 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday as oil prices steadied after recent losses, while investors awaited a weekly report on U.S. oil inventory.
May 2 Digital software maker Guidance Software Inc reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss, sending its shares down 25 percent in after-hours trading.
Net loss widened to $6.5 million, or 26 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $3.6 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company lost 15 cents per share. Analysts on average had expected a loss of 3 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue marginally rose to $26.9 million, below the average analyst expectation of $30.2 million.
* Qualcomm extends cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of NXP
* Pieris Pharmaceuticals presents IND-enabling data for bispecific immuno-oncology drug candidate, PRS-343, in poster session at the 2017 meeting of the American Association For Cancer Research (AACR)