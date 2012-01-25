Guidewire Software prices IPO at $13/shr, above range

Jan 25 Guidewire Software Inc on
Tuesday priced its initial public offering of 8.9 million shares
at $13 apiece, above its expected range.
The company, which provides software to property and
casualty insurers, had filed with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission earlier this month, to offer 7.5 million
shares at an anticipated price of $10-$12 per share.
The San Mateo, California-based company will start trading
on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
J.P. Morgan Securities, Deutsche Bank Securities, Citigroup
Global Markets, Stifel Nicolaus & Company and Pacific Crest
Securities were underwriters for the offering.