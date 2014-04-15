版本:
BRIEF-U.S. appeals court lifts injunction that had favored Vascular Solutions, concerning Boston Scientific catheter

April 15 * U.S. appeals court rules against Vascular Solutions Inc throws out

preliminary injunction against Boston Scientific Corp -- court ruling * Federal circuit court of appeals says there are too many unresolved issues to

warrant a preliminary injunction related to guidezilla guide extension

catheter * Boston scientific had challenged injunction blocking the sale of its

guidezilla catheter while patent infringement litigation was pending
