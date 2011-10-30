Guinea bauxite exports resume after breakdown-CBG

CONAKRY, Oct 30 (Reuters) -Bauxite exports from Guinea's CBG have resumed, eight days after a breakdown blocked shipments from the West African state, the company told Reuters on Sunday.

CBG, a joint-venture between Alcoa ( AA.N ), Rio Tinto ( RIO.L ) ( RIO.AX ) and the Guinean government, is the world's largest bauxite exporter company with annual shipments of around 13 million tonnes.

"The breakdown on a part of the conveyor belt has been repaired by our engineers and we have restarted loading ships. A first boat has already left and we are in the process of loading a second," said CNG managing director Kemoko Toure.

The company has faced two suspensions of exports in the last two months due to trouble with its conveyor belt.

Toure said output for the year would still be 13.2-13.5 million tonnes of bauxite.

However, a company source, who asked not to be named, said that operations were still being affected by concerns over the state of the machinery and it would take several days before it was clear if the problem was completely resolved.

The bauxite is loaded onto ships at Kamsar, some 300 km (186 miles) northwest of Conakry, Guinea's capital.

Guinea's bauxite production rose 5.2 percent year-on-year during the first half of 2011 to 9.7 million tonnes, according to a government report, released last month. (Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by David Lewis;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)