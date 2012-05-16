Pension protests block Guinea CBG bauxite factory

CONAKRY May 16 A railway occupation by former
employees of Guinea's state bauxite company CBG, a joint venture
with Alcoa and Rio Tinto, is starving its factory
of ore supplies for processing, senior company officials told
Reuters on Wednesday.
"It has prevented us from supplying the factory since
Monday," said one official who requested anonymity of the
blockade of rails leading to its factory 300 km (200 miles)
northwest of the capital Conakry.
"Normally there are five shuttles a day to transport around
50,000 tonnes a day. It is this system which is paralysed by
this strike."
Guinea is the world's largest exporter of the ore which is
the main source of aluminium. CBG has an annual production of
13.5 million tonnes.
A second source at the company said it was already running
out of stocks to load onto boats for export. The CBG factory is
responsible for around 80 percent of the sector's revenues.
The former employees were protesting over what they said was
a failure to pay quarterly pensions of around $120. The CBG
officials said the company had already transferred funds to
cover their pensions to the Guinean state welfare, who was
charged with ensuring the employees then got paid.
The government has yet to make a comment on the protest but
a CBG official said it understood the government would send a
delegation to try and resolve the issue soon.