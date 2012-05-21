版本:
2012年 5月 22日

Protesters end Guinea's CBG bauxite blockade

CONAKRY May 21 Ex-employees of Guinean bauxite company CBG, a joint venture with Alcoa and Rio Tinto , have ended a railway occupation that was starving its factory of bauxite supplies for processing, company officials said on Monday.

The week-long blockade was in protest at what the former staff said was a failure to pay quarterly pensions of around $120. CBG officials said the company had already transferred funds to cover their pensions to the Guinean state welfare, who was charged with ensuring the employees then got paid.

"Activities restarted normally yesterday," said a senior CBG official who requested anonymity. A second official said the former employees had been invited to the capital Conakry for discussions on the dispute with the government.

Guinea is the world's largest exporter of the ore which is the main source of aluminium. CBG has an annual production of 13.5 million tonnes and its factory is responsible for around 80 percent of the sector's revenues.

Normally it receives around 50,000 tonnes of raw material by rail for processing per day.

