Damaged Guinea bauxite conveyor to restart Friday-Alcoa

CONAKRY, Sept 15 A damaged conveyer belt that halted bauxite exports by Guinea's CBG should be repaired and back in service on Friday, Alcoa said on Thursday.

"The repair is expected to be completed and the equipment back in service tomorrow. It will be a complete repair," Michael Belwood, director of media and corporate relations at Alcoa, told Reuters.

CBG, a venture between Alcoa, Rio Tinto and the Guinean government, is the world's top exporter of bauxite, shipping around 13 million tonnes per year. (Reporting by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by David Clarke)