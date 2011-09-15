Damaged Guinea bauxite conveyor to restart Friday-Alcoa

BRIEF-Aeromexico reports january 2017 traffic results
* For Jan ,demand, measured in revenue passenger kilometers (rpks), increased by 9.4%, year-on-year
CONAKRY, Sept 15 A damaged conveyer belt that halted bauxite exports by Guinea's CBG should be repaired and back in service on Friday, Alcoa said on Thursday.
"The repair is expected to be completed and the equipment back in service tomorrow. It will be a complete repair," Michael Belwood, director of media and corporate relations at Alcoa, told Reuters.
CBG, a venture between Alcoa, Rio Tinto and the Guinean government, is the world's top exporter of bauxite, shipping around 13 million tonnes per year. (Reporting by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by David Clarke)
* For Jan ,demand, measured in revenue passenger kilometers (rpks), increased by 9.4%, year-on-year
* Axalta Coating Systems - has appointed Ocean Vietnam International Trading Co as its distributor for Alesta Powder Coatings products in Vietnam Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 7 The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite hit a record high at the open on Tuesday.