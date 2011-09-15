UPDATE 1-Damaged Guinea bauxite conveyor to restart Friday-Alcoa

(Adds detail, background)

CONAKRY, Sept 15 A damaged conveyer belt that halted bauxite exports by Guinea's CBG earlier this week should be repaired and back in service on Friday, Alcoa said on Thursday.

CBG, a venture between Alcoa, Rio Tinto and the Guinean government, is the world's top exporter of bauxite, shipping about 13 million tonnes per year.

"The repair is expected to be completed and the equipment back in service tomorrow. It will be a complete repair," Michael Belwood, director of media and corporate relations at Alcoa, said.

The conveyer that takes the bauxite to waiting ships for export was ripped by an iron bar on Sept. 12, CBG sources said on Wednesday.

Belwood said it appeared the damage was the result of "wear and tear."

CBG exported a record 13.7 million tonnes of the aluminum ore bauxite in 2008, the latest year for which data is available.

The company is 51 percent owned by Halco Mining, a joint venture between Rio Tinto, Alcoa and Dadco Mining. The other 49 percent is owned by Guinea's government. (Reporting by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by David Clarke)