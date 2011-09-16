UPDATE 1-Guinea's CBG bauxite loading to resume Friday-Alcoa

(Adds background)

CONAKRY, Sept 16 Guinea's CBG is expected to resume loading bauxite onto ships for export later on Friday, once a damaged conveyer belt is repaired, Alcoa said.

"Repairs are continuing and we expect to begin loading ships tonight," Michael Belwood, director of media and corporate relations at Alcoa, told Reuters.

CBG, a venture between Alcoa, Rio Tinto and the Guinean government, is the world's top exporter of bauxite, shipping around 13 million tonnes per year.

The conveyer that takes the bauxite to waiting ships for export was ripped by an iron bar on Sept. 12, CBG sources said on Wednesday.

Belwood said it appeared the damage was the result of "wear and tear".

CBG exported a record 13.7 million tonnes of the aluminum ore bauxite in 2008, the latest year for which data is available.

The company is 51 percent owned by Halco Mining, a joint venture between Rio Tinto, Alcoa and Dadco Mining. The other 49 percent is owned by Guinea's government.