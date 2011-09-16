UPDATE 1-Guinea's CBG bauxite loading to resume Friday-Alcoa

(Adds background)
CONAKRY, Sept 16 Guinea's CBG is expected to
resume loading bauxite onto ships for export later on Friday,
once a damaged conveyer belt is repaired, Alcoa said.
"Repairs are continuing and we expect to begin loading ships
tonight," Michael Belwood, director of media and corporate
relations at Alcoa, told Reuters.
CBG, a venture between Alcoa, Rio Tinto and
the Guinean government, is the world's top exporter of bauxite,
shipping around 13 million tonnes per year.
The conveyer that takes the bauxite to waiting ships for
export was ripped by an iron bar on Sept. 12, CBG sources said
on Wednesday.
Belwood said it appeared the damage was the result of "wear
and tear".
CBG exported a record 13.7 million tonnes of the aluminum
ore bauxite in 2008, the latest year for which data is
available.
The company is 51 percent owned by Halco Mining, a joint
venture between Rio Tinto, Alcoa and Dadco Mining. The other 49
percent is owned by Guinea's government.
(Reporting by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by David Clarke)