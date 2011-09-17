Guinea's CBG bauxite conveyer not ready-sources

CONAKRY, Sept 17 Bauxite exports by Guinea's CBG remained blocked on Saturday as repairs to a conveyer belt damaged on Sep. 12 continued, the government and company sources said.

CBG, a venture between Alcoa , Rio Tinto and the Guinean government, is the world's top exporter of bauxite, shipping around 13 million tonnes of the aluminium ore per year.

Alcoa had said it expected the repairs to be completed and the loading of bauxite onto ships to resume late on Friday.

"They are still putting in staples (to repair the belt). The damage can be repaired, and while I can't say when, I hope it will be very soon," Guillaume Curtis, secretary general in the Ministry of Mines, told Reuters.

A CBG official, who declined to be named, told Reuters about a third of the belt still needed to be fixed. He said the earliest the work could be completed was the end of Saturday, but it may take another day.

"About 1,500 metres of the belt were damaged. As of last night, about 1,000 metres had been repaired, leaving another 500 metres. It will take 24 to 48 hours," the source told Reuters.

CBG exported a record 13.7 million tonnes of bauxite in 2008, the latest year for which data is available.

The company is 51 percent owned by Halco Mining, a joint venture between Rio Tinto, Alcoa and Dadco Mining. The other 49 percent is owned by Guinea's government. (Reporting by Saliou Samb; Editing by David Clarke/Ruth Pitchford)