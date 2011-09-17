Guinea's CBG bauxite conveyer not ready-sources

CONAKRY, Sept 17 Bauxite exports by Guinea's CBG
remained blocked on Saturday as repairs to a conveyer belt
damaged on Sep. 12 continued, the government and company sources
said.
CBG, a venture between Alcoa , Rio Tinto
and the Guinean government, is the world's top exporter
of bauxite, shipping around 13 million tonnes of the aluminium
ore per year.
Alcoa had said it expected the repairs to be completed and
the loading of bauxite onto ships to resume late on Friday.
"They are still putting in staples (to repair the belt). The
damage can be repaired, and while I can't say when, I hope it
will be very soon," Guillaume Curtis, secretary general in the
Ministry of Mines, told Reuters.
A CBG official, who declined to be named, told Reuters about
a third of the belt still needed to be fixed. He said the
earliest the work could be completed was the end of Saturday,
but it may take another day.
"About 1,500 metres of the belt were damaged. As of last
night, about 1,000 metres had been repaired, leaving another 500
metres. It will take 24 to 48 hours," the source told Reuters.
CBG exported a record 13.7 million tonnes of bauxite in
2008, the latest year for which data is available.
The company is 51 percent owned by Halco Mining, a joint
venture between Rio Tinto, Alcoa and Dadco Mining. The other 49
percent is owned by Guinea's government.
(Reporting by Saliou Samb; Editing by David Clarke/Ruth
Pitchford)