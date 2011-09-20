Guinea CBG resumes bauxite exports at slowed rate

CONAKRY, Sept 20 Guinea's CBG restarted bauxite
exports at reduced rates on Tuesday after workers patched up a
damaged conveyor, a source at the company told Reuters.
The company's conveyor, used to load ships at port, was
initially damaged on Sept. 12 after a metal bar ripped it. A
first round of repairs failed over the weekend.
"We started loading a ship two hours ago, but we are doing
it slowly and carefully," the source said, asking not to be
named. "We are working this way so there are no more
interruptions (...) We are crossing our fingers."
CBG, a joint venture between the Guinean government, Rio
Tinto (RIO.L) (RIO.AX) and Alcoa (AA.N), is the world's single
largest bauxite export company, with about 13 million tonnes of
shipments per year.
(Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by Richard Valdmanis;
Editing by David Gregorio)