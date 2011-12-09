Work restarts at Guinea CBG after 48 hours strike

CONAKRY Dec 9 Normal operations have restarted at Guinea CBG after workers downed tools at the Alcoa , Rio Tinto and Guinean government bauxite joint venture over wage negotiations, CBG's director general said on Friday.

Kemoko Toure said employees had decided to go on a general strike demanding better wages and living conditions after rejecting management's proposals during annual wage negotiations.

"Work has restarted this morning after a 48 hours strike. We reached an accord with the unions," Toure told Reuters.

Minimum service was maintained during the strike and bauxite export were not affected, said an employee who requested not to be named.

CBG is 51 percent owned by Halco Mining, a joint venture between Rio Tinto, Alcoa and Dadco Mining, while the Guinean government owns the other 49 percent.

It is the world's single largest bauxite export company. CBG exported a record 13.7 million tonnes of the aluminum ore bauxite in 2008, the latest year for which data is available.