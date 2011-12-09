Work restarts at Guinea CBG after 48 hours strike

CONAKRY Dec 9 Normal operations have
restarted at Guinea CBG after workers downed tools at the Alcoa
, Rio Tinto and Guinean government bauxite joint
venture over wage negotiations, CBG's director general said on
Friday.
Kemoko Toure said employees had decided to go on a general
strike demanding better wages and living conditions after
rejecting management's proposals during annual wage
negotiations.
"Work has restarted this morning after a 48 hours strike. We
reached an accord with the unions," Toure told Reuters.
Minimum service was maintained during the strike and bauxite
export were not affected, said an employee who requested not to
be named.
CBG is 51 percent owned by Halco Mining, a joint venture
between Rio Tinto, Alcoa and Dadco Mining, while the Guinean
government owns the other 49 percent.
It is the world's single largest bauxite export company. CBG
exported a record 13.7 million tonnes of the aluminum ore
bauxite in 2008, the latest year for which data is available.