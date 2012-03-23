UPDATE 1-Guinea says in contact with Mubadala on CBG stake

CONAKRY, March 23 Guinea has opened contacts
with United Arab Emirates' investment fund Mubadala over a
possible stake in its CBG bauxite joint venture with Alcoa
and Rio Tinto , Mines Minister Mohamed
Lamine Fofana said on Friday.
Fofana stressed that Guinea, the world's largest exporter of
the raw material of aluminium, had not opened full negotiations
at this point.
"The Emiratis told us they have a production project for 10
million tonnes of alumina, for which they need a large quantity
of bauxite. That's why they are interested in CBG," he told a
news conference in Conakry, adding that Guinea was looking for
$300 million for a planned expansion of the CBG mine.
Alumina is used in the production of aluminium and other
applications.
The Guinean government has a 49 percent stake in CBG. Fofana
declined to say what size of stake could be made available to
Mubadala but a ministry source said it could be around 23
percent.
"The plan is to start with a draft that must be studied and
approved by the government and if the view is positive we will
make contact with the privatisation agency, Fofana said, adding
President Alpha Conde would need to pass any deal by decree.
The ministry source said current plans already aimed to
raise CBG's output to 16.5 million tonnes of bauxite a year from
13 million, "but with Mubadala, we can go up to 18 million."
CBG's main mine is in the town of Sangaredi in the
north-west, some 300 km (200 miles) from Conakry.