Conde faces battle to revive Guinea economy after reelection

* Protests hampered investment during Conde's first term
* Opposition has not staged major demonstrations after
Conde's win
* Simmering Ebola epidemic will hurt economic growth this
year
* Weak iron ore prices likely to slow investment in major
projects
By Saliou Samb
CONAKRY, Oct 26 Guinean President Alpha Conde's
emphatic reelection appears to have subdued a combative
opposition but a lingering Ebola outbreak and a slump in metals
prices are dogging his plan to revive the West African state's
economy.
Frequent demonstrations by opposition parties angry at
Conde's election in 2010 deterred investors during his first
five-year term. At least 60 people died in protests in Africa's
largest exporter of bauxite, the raw material for aluminium.
But this time the opposition has failed to take to the
streets despite crying fraud at Conde's presidential election
victory on Oct. 11, when he won 58 percent of the 4 million
votes cast.
European Union observers gave the election a clean bill of
health, despite organisational shortcomings, and the main
opposition leader Cellou Dallein Diallo has not appealed to
Constitutional Court against Conde's victory, although he has
until Tuesday to do so.
Opposition leaders appear cowed by a slump in their vote
from 2010, analysts say. Support for Diallo, a former prime
minister, fell 8 percentage points to 31 percent after Conde
spent lavishly and campaigned hard in an opposition stronghold.
Conde's popularity was also boosted by providing a reliable
mains electricity supply to the capital Conakry, something
governments have failed to achieve for 50 years, thanks to the
Chinese-built Kaleta hydroelectric dam that came online in May.
Conde - who under the constitution is due to step down at
the end of his second term in 2020 - has an opportunity to
soothe Guinea's confrontational and ethnically divided politics,
analysts say. In a possible sign of an overture, he met on
Friday the leader of the opposition Union of Republic Forces,
Sidya Toure, who came third in the vote.
"The government needs to adopt a reconciliatory line and be
modest in victory," said political analyst Mohamed Camara, a law
professor at Sonfonia university in Conakry. "Tensions will not
explode but there are conditions in place for resentment to
become more pronounced."
According to an Economy Ministry report, political tensions
sapped investment in Conde's first term. Economic growth slipped
to 2.3 percent in 2013 before sinking to 1.1 percent last year
when Ebola struck.
Guinea, which has lost about 2,500 people to Ebola, is the
only country in West Africa still with active cases. With the
virus continuing to hurt activity and investment, the government
predicts growth will slow to just 0.9 percent this year,
according to Economy Ministry official Emmanuel Sossouadouno.
IRON ORE, ELECTRICITY PROJECTS
Conde is pinning many of his hopes on a $20 billion planned
development of the half of the giant Simandou mine that is
controlled by Rio Tinto. Before the election, Conde said
he had asked the British-Australian miner to submit feasibility
studies before December for the deposit, which could produce 100
million of tonnes of iron ore a year.
But with global prices for the metal near multi-year lows,
analysts say Rio may try to stall the investment schedule while
keeping its hands on the asset in the hope of rebound.
"Looking at current commodity prices, it is difficult to see
a revival in mining investment in the region in the short
term," said Colin Hamilton, the head of commodity research at
Macquarie Group, when asked about Rio's role in Simandou.
Aboubacar Diallo, a local member of the Extractive
Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) which promotes open
management of mineral resources, agreed that delays to the
project were likely but said the high quality of ore from
Simandou would guarantee its development.
Last month Conde unexpectedly suspended plans to retender
the other half of Simandou, which was withdrawn from BSGR - part
of Israeli billionaire Beny Steinmetz's conglomerate - following
a corruption inquiry. BSGR has threatened to sue companies that
invest in its former licence area.
By contrast, investment in less risky projects in the
bauxite sector - where Guinea controls one-third of global
reserves - has remained robust.
In May the Compagnie des Bauxites de Guinée (CBG), which is
51 percent-owned by a consortium controlled by Alcoa, Rio
Tinto and Dadco Investments - announced a $1 billion expansion
to increase its annual production capacity to 23.5 million
tonnes by 2018.
Abu Dhabi state-owned investment fund Mubadala
and the Investment Corporation of Dubai are leading a $5 billion
investment in a giant bauxite project. Production is due to
start by 2017, with completion of an alumina refinery by 2022.
Central to Conde's efforts to start of energy-intensive
production of aluminium is another hydroelectric scheme, the
planned 500 megawatt dam at Souapiti. The government has already
signed a memorandum of understanding with China Water Electric
(CWE) for the $1.2 billion project.
"Souapiti could help the country to establish aluminium
smelters," EITI's Diallo said. "Guinea could also start
exporting power to neighbouring countries, which would boost
government revenues."
(Reporting by Daniel Flynn; editing by David Stamp)