RPT-Guinea braces for long-delayed parliamentary vote

* Election due to complete return to democracy
* Street violence, complaints of fraud in run up
* Successful vote would improve image, free aid
* Politicians positioning for 2015 presidential election
By David Lewis and Saliou Samb
CONAKRY, Sept 26 Parliamentary elections in
Guinea on Saturday officially cap the mineral-rich West African
country's return to civilian rule after a 2008 coup, but many
fear that the vote could reignite violence that killed dozens of
people earlier this year.
The contest, two years overdue, is ostensibly for the 114
seats to Guinea's National Assembly, but with no single party
expected to command an outright majority, political deal-making
is sure to follow.
And in a country where the president holds the real power,
the parliamentary poll is widely seen as a warm-up to the 2015
vote when incumbent Alpha Conde's five-year mandate ends.
"They are all playing for the first round of 2015," said a
Conakry-based diplomat. "How do the presidential dividends weigh
up against the frustrations of the first few years?"
During decades of misrule, Guinea's vast wealth of bauxite,
iron ore, gold and diamonds has failed to translate into
prosperity and progress for the country of 11.5 million people.
When Conde won the 2010 presidential race following two
years of chaotic military rule, many were optimistic for change.
It coincided with planned multi-billion-dollar investments
in projects by mining firms like Rio Tinto and Vale
, who want to tap into vast iron ore reserves.
But subsequent political instability caused by sometimes
deadly protests over preparations for the weekend election,
coupled with a collapse in metals prices and Guinea reviewing
mining deals, have led to progress stalling and investor
interest cooling.
"Virtually nothing has changed. In politics, they just say
things to make people vote for you," said Alpha Ba, a resident
in the rubbish-strewn, potholed seaside capital of Conakry.
"If we have a National Assembly, may be more people will
have confidence. You know, foreign people don't come to
countries where there is instability," he added.
SANCTION VOTE?
Saturday's vote pits a coalition based on Conde's RPG party
against an opposition alliance centred around Cello Dalein
Diallo, leader of the UFDG party, who Conde edged out in the
2010 presidential runoff.
The RPG's yellow banners and flags dominate the capital and
posters adorned with pictures of gleaming new hotels and dams
under construction proclaim "Guinea is moving forward."
Damatang Albert Camara, spokesman for Conde's government,
said tensions in the capital aside, many Guineans were for the
first time enjoying paved roads, solar panels and support for
farming. "These are tangible results," he added.
Conde's camp argues it has had to balance delivering quick
fixes with pushing through the deep reforms needed in a country
crippled by a chronically weak administration.
Under Conde, Guinea's debt has been cut by nearly $2 billion
and inflation is expected to fall to single digits, according to
the IMF. Despite a contraction in mining, economic growth is
forecast at 4.5 percent in 2013 and 5.2 percent in 2014.
A successful vote would also free up 140 million euros in EU
aid.
However, groups of Diallo supporters lean out of the windows
of taxis chanting "Three years ... nothing" in a city of glaring
inequality that is hobbled by power cuts.
Opposition leaders say the lack of results and investor
concerns highlight Conde's inability to adapt from veteran
opposition leader in exile to president of a fractious nation.
"Given this government has worked so badly, we believe this
will be a vote to punish it," said Sidya Toure, an opposition
leader.
In the immediate run up to the election, campaigning had
been largely peaceful. However, protests over preparations for
the vote killed dozens in May, while some 100 more people died
in separate ethnic clashes in July in the volatile southeastern
Forest region.
Conde draws heavily on the ethnic Malinke population for his
support base while Diallo is seen as the Peul candidate.
Unemployed young people make up the bulk of those
campaigning on behalf of the parties, and Security Minister
Madifing Diane conceded on Wednesday that Guineans would be
voting amid deep tensions.
But he declined to comment on French media reports quoting
French and U.S. intelligence flagging an imminent coup, other
than to say that the authorities had been aware of the issue for
months.
However, he did tell a press conference that protests were
being engineered from outside the country.
"Guinea is in danger, but the strings are being pulled
abroad," he said, without giving any further details.
COALITION BUILDING
After months of wrangling, the opposition last weekend
accepted a four-day delay in the vote to allow time to fix
errors to election registers and the positioning of polling
stations which they complained had favoured Conde.
"But we will not accept it if the conditions on voting day
are not right," opposition leader Toure said. The opposition has
long accused the election commission of favouring Conde.
Africa Practice, a UK-based consulting firm, forecast that
Conde's RPG would secure 45 seats, Diallo's UFDG 42 seats, while
Toure's UFR would win 9 seats.
The remaining 18 seats, it predicted, would be won by other
parties, and post-election coalition building would determine
the make-up for the future parliament.
Opposition parties say their presence in parliament will
bring checks and balances and therefore improved governance.
Conde's camp, meanwhile, fears this will translate into them
blocking progress ahead of the 2015 presidential vote.
"Although power will remain firmly with the executive
president, an elected parliament will formalise the opposition's
role and give its activities a platform. This in turn will ease
political tensions," said Trent Baldacchino, Africa Risk
Consulting's West Africa analyst.
Baldacchino said this would reduce Guinea's international
political and business risk profile, possibly unlocking
financing for mine infrastructure and exploration and enabling
miners to plan for the long-term despite the downturn.