One dead as riots in Guinea mining hub enter fourth day

CONAKRY, April 27 One person was killed and
several others injured as riots by disgruntled residents of
Guinea's main bauxite mining hub extended into a fourth day on
Thursday, police and residents said.
The West African nation's largest mining companies Societe
Miniere de Boke (SMB) and Companie Bauxite de Guinee (CBG) said
they had resumed normal operations but said equipment was
damaged and tensions remained.
Guinea possesses about a third of the world's reserves of
the aluminium ore bauxite, but mining has stoked discontent
among a population that remains largely poor and unemployed.
The unrest erupted on Monday night when residents erected
barricades and burned tyres in the city of Boke to protest high
pollution levels and power cuts, according to government and
company officials.
Police were sent to rein in the protests the following day,
and intermittent violence has continued.
"Shooting broke out again today because the police were
patrolling and there were clashes. Young people have begun to
erect barricades again," said Mamadou Diallo, a resident of
Boke.
He said he had seen several people with gunshot wounds being
treated in a local hospital.
A police source confirmed one person was killed and four
others injured in the riots but did not explain how.
"We are going to open an investigation to find out exactly
what happened," said the source, who asked not to be named
because she was not authorized to speak to the media.
Demonstrators burned three vehicles belonging to SMB but
mining operations picked up again by Thursday, said Fadi Wazni,
chairman of the board.
SMB is owned by China's Winning Shipping Ltd and Shandong
Weiqiao, along with UMS International Ltd and the
Guinean state.
A senior company official, who asked not to be named, said
normal activities at CBG had also resumed after a slowdown. CBG
is 49 percent owned by Guinea and the remainder by Alcoa,
Rio Tinto Alcan and Dadco.
"There is a legitimate frustration but it cannot justify
violence," Guinea's mines minister Abdoulaye Magassouba told
Reuters on Wednesday.
He said the country planned to resolve the problem by
reinvesting mineral revenues in local development.
(Reporting by Saliou Samb and Tim Cocks; Writing by Nellie
Peyton; Editing by Joe Bavier and Edmund Blair)