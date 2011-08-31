版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 1日 星期四 05:25 BJT

Guinea transitional council debates draft mining code

 CONAKRY, Aug 31 Guinea's draft mining code, in
which the government plans to more than double its stake in
mining projects, has been sent to the country's transitional
law-making body for debate and adoption, a member of the
council said on Wednesday.
 "The mining code is currently confidential. We have the
next 10 days to debate it," council member Amadou Camara said.
 A copy of the draft code seen by Reuters in April said the
West African country, the world's top bauxite exporter, would
take a free 15 percent stake in mining projects.
 It also would give the state the option of purchasing an
additional 20 percent -- bringing the total potential state
share to 35 percent in mining projects.
 Major mining firms including Rio Tinto (RIO.AX) and Vale
(VALE5.SA) have interests in Guinea's Simandou iron ore
complex. Rio had said in April after reaching an agreement to
end a dispute over its Simandou stake that it would not be
 The draft code also is intended to toughen the procedures
for issuing development permits, while offering tax breaks and
deductions to encourage more exploration.
 (Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by
Dale Hudson)

