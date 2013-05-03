At least three killed in violent Guinea election protest

CONAKRY May 3 At least three people died on
Friday on the second day of violent street protests that have
swept the Guinean capital over the organisation of delayed
legislative elections, witnesses and officials said.
Guinea's opposition parties have accused President Alpha
Conde, who took office in 2010 following Guinea's first
democratic transfer of power since 1958, of trying to rig the
polls in the world's largest bauxite exporter.
The opposition, which says Conde did not consult them before
announcing the poll date, has called on its supporters to
protest until Conde backs down and calls off the June 30 poll.
It has also demanded South African firm Waymark be stripped
of a contract to revise the voter list.
The Guinean government has rejected the opposition demands.
Guinean government spokesman Damantang Albert Camara, said
the three people were killed during the protest on Friday and
several others were wounded.
"The circumstances of their death are still unclear. We
understand a man in military fatigues on board (a) motorcycle
opened fire on the crowd in Bambeto before fleeing," Camara
said, adding that officials were investigating the incident.
The deaths on Friday brought to at least 15 the number of
people killed in violent clashes since March in the seaside
capital. Over 300 have been wounded, including 30 during the
protests on Thursday.
Gangs of youths burnt tyres, barricaded streets and threw
rocks at security officials who chased them with tear gas and
truncheons through various neighbourhoods in the impoverished
capital on Friday.
The failure by Guinea's politicians to reach agreement on
the organisation of the long-delayed legislative poll has
stirred up ethnic violence, jeopardised economic gains the
country has made since Conde came to power and raised fears the
military could once again step in.
The election, first scheduled for 2011, is meant to complete
a transition to civilian rule after a military coup in 2008, but
it has been postponed several times as government and opposition
parties remain at loggerheads.
Despite vast deposits of gold, iron ore and diamonds, global
miners Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton and Brazil's Vale
have cited the political uncertainty as one of the
reasons for slowing billions of dollars of investments in the
west African nation.