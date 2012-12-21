Guinea clears China Power Investment $6 bln alumina project

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
CONAKRY Dec 21 The government of Guinea on Friday cleared a project by state-owned China Power Investment Corp to invest nearly $6 billion in an alumina refinery in Boffa, some 120 km (75 miles) west of the capital, a statement from the government said.
The project for the 4 million tonne per year refinery, which also includes a deep water port and a power plant in the mineral-rich west African state, was given the green light during a cabinet meeting on Friday.
"The council of ministers authorized the issuance of an environmental compliance certificate for China Power Investment's project," the statement said, clearing the last hurdle before the construction phase.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.