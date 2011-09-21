Semafo says Guinea mine equipment destroyed in attack

CONAKRY, Sept 21 Canada-based miner Semafo said attackers damaged equipment on Wednesday at its Kiniero gold mine in Guinea, the latest incident in violent protests by locals over jobs that have already prompted it to halt operations there.

Haphy Fofana, the official in charge of Semafo's community relations, said by telephone that pumps and cables used in the cyanide process for gold extraction had been targeted in the attack.

Quebec-based Semafo produces some 20,000 ounces of gold from the Kiniero mine each year. Semafo also operates gold mines in Burkina Faso and Niger. Guinea accounts for only a small portion of Semafo's annual gold output, which topped 260,000 ounces in 2010. (reporting by Saliou Samb; editing by Mark John)