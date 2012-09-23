Miner BSG may sue Brazil's BTG Pactual over Guinea role-report

* BSG Resources looking for lawyers in Brazil: report
* Lawsuit may stem from BTG's advisory role to Guinea
* At stake is BSG-Vale venture in Simandou: report
* Company representatives did not comment on report
SAO PAULO, Sept 23 BSG Resources, a mining
company operating in Guinea with Brazil's Vale, may
sue investment bank BTG Pactual over the latter's role as an
adviser to the West African country's government, O Estado de S.
Paulo newspaper reported on Sunday.
According to the paper, BSG Resources Chief Executive Asher
Avidan is in Brazil looking for legal advisers, with a view to
filing a lawsuit against BTG Pactual and partner AGN
Participações. BTG Pactual and AGN created holding company B&A
Participações to invest in mining projects globally.
Avidan is concerned that BTG Pactual's role as an adviser to
Guinea's government could help B&A win license rights at the
expense of the BSG-Vale venture, Estado said.
He was quoted by Estado as saying: "BTG and Agnelli are
trying to sneak in through the back door. They are negotiating
directly with Alpha Mohamed Condé," Guinea President Alpha
Condé's son.
Vale and BSG operate in a portion of Guinea's Simandou
development, which is thought to be the world's biggest untapped
iron ore deposit. Estado cited BTG Pactual executives as saying
that the bank's advisory to Guinea's government covers just a
portion of Simandou and not all, as Avidan claims.
BTG Pactual did not have an immediate comment when contacted
by Reuters. A spokeswoman for Vale did not comment on the Estado
report. Reuters' efforts to reach AGN Participações and BSG
Resources executives for comment were unsuccessful.
AGN Participações is controlled by Roger Agnelli, the former
CEO of Vale. Agnelli left Vale last year following a clash with
Brazil's government, a key Vale shareholder, over strategy.
Guinea, the world's top bauxite supplier, is locked in
disputes with mining firms over control and ownership of mining
projects. The government says more state control of mining could
help combat poverty in a country that has struggled with decades
of conflict since independence from France in 1958.
Condé wants to insert a provision to take the government's
share in mines from 15 percent up to 35 percent, the first 15
percent of which is free. Simandou is in the spotlight at a time
when mining companies are holding up spending and ore prices are
falling.
Last month, a clash between security forces and villagers in
Zogota, where Vale and BSG Resources operate, left six people
dead. Both companies plan to start output at Zogota this year.
The mine is designed to produce up to 15 million tonnes of
ore a year. Vale, which bought a majority stake in the project
from BSG in 2010, hopes to boost output to 50 million tonnes a
year by 2020.