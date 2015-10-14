Bahrain's Gulf Air in final talks to buy 50 aircraft -CFO

| DUBAI
DUBAI Oct 14 Bahrain's Gulf Air is in final
talks to place an order for up to 50 aircraft to meet the
airline's needs over the next decade, the carrier's chief
financial officer said on Wednesday.
"We are looking at both narrow and wide-body aircraft for
replacement of (the) current fleet... and for growth," Sahar
Ataei, CFO of Gulf Air, told Reuters in an email interview.
She said negotiations with manufacturers were expected to
finish by the first quarter of 2016, but did not disclose which
manufacturer was preferred.
AFP news agency quoted Bahrain's information minister last
month as saying Gulf Air was planning to buy up to 50 Airbus
planes.
Bahrain's national carrier, with a fleet of 28 Airbus narrow
and wide-body aircraft, is going through a lengthy restructuring
which aims to return the loss-making airline to profit.
Gulf Air reported an annual loss of 62.7 million dinar
($166.2 million) for 2014, down from a loss of 93.3 million
dinars in 2013, as it switches from low-value transit traffic to
high-yield point-to-point routes.
While the airline said in its annual results that it is
optimistic about 2015, it did not say when it could turn a
profit.
State funding of 185 million dinars in 2012 helped the
airline to reduce debt.
"Legacy debts will be completely paid off before end-2016
and Gulf Air is current and on track with all service providers
and suppliers since the restructuring of the airline in Jan.
2013," Ataei said.
The airline would look at leasing as well as financing
options to acquire new aircraft, she said. These would be put on
Gulf Air's current routes as well as new destinations that fit
with its growth plans, Ataei said without elaborating.
($1 = 0.3773 Bahraini dinars)
(Editing by Adrian Croft)