Gulf airlines come in from the cold with alliances

* Top Gulf carriers traditionally spurned alliances
* Now entering industry groups, codeshare deals
* Shaky outlook for global economy is one reason
* May help them politically with routes, acquisitions
* Can negotiate from position of strength
By Praveen Menon
DUBAI, Oct 17 After years as the brash outsiders
in the industry, fast-growing Gulf airlines are starting to take
a more cooperative approach, seeking alliances rather than
direct confrontation with big carriers in the rest of the world.
The shift, which appears to be in response to tough market
conditions and a realisation that the Gulf airlines cannot
sustain their breakneck expansion indefinitely, may benefit
consumers by providing more integrated flight schedules and
helping carriers cut costs, which could in some cases translate
into lower fares.
Qatar Airways last week became the first major Gulf airline
to announce plans to join the oneworld alliance. Members of the
alliance, which includes American Airlines, British
Airways and Cathay Pacific, cooperate in
areas such as route networks, frequent flyer schemes and parts
procurement.
That deal was announced shortly after archrival Etihad
Airways, Abu Dhabi's flag carrier, sealed a codeshare deal with
Air France-KLM, under which they will share flights.
Emirates entered a codeshare deal with
Australia's Qantas earlier this year, the first for the
Dubai-based giant, which had previously steered clear of
alliances and relied on organic growth by expanding its fleet.
"This is great news for the consumers," Tony Tyler, chief
executive of the International Air Transport Association (IATA),
said at an industry conference in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.
"Alliances help airlines offer very competitive fares on
other airline networks. So consumers can go around world at
competitive prices."
MARKET SHARE
Airline alliances were set up in the 1990s to help carriers
benefit from each other's marketing efforts and route networks
in the face of national regulators' tight control over traffic
rights. In addition to oneworld, the big alliances are Star,
which includes Lufthansa, and SkyTeam, which includes
Air France-KLM and U.S. carrier Delta.
The entry of major Gulf airlines into alliances took many
industry analysts by surprise. The three top carriers, created
over two decades from the mid-1980s, are backed by rich
governments, enjoy modern aviation infrastructure and are based
in a part of the world near several key population centres.
This has allowed them, relying on their own resources, to
transform the Gulf into an intercontinental hub. In doing so,
they took away a big chunk of market share from the older
airlines; the share of Middle East and North Africa airlines in
international traffic has jumped from 4.8 percent in 2002 to
11.5 percent, according to IATA.
The Gulf carriers have become huge in the process. Emirates
is one the largest customers of Airbus, ordering over
90 A380 superjumbos, while last week Etihad reported a 19
percent year-on-year rise in third-quarter revenues, a growth
rate far beyond the capabilities of most Western carriers.
Emirates "have been resolute in going it alone and with
their current performance and planned capacity growth, they can
afford to wait and see hasty marriages of convenience unravel
rather than act in haste," said Sudeep Ghai, partner at
consultants Athena Aviation.
At this week's Abu Dhabi conference, however, the rhetoric
was more about cooperation than competition.
"It's a new era of global aviation," Etihad's chief
executive James Hogan told reporters at the event.
"The old era, like any business cycle, has to change. We
have to change or we die. I think we are seeing the result of
all the Gulf carriers being innovative and taking advantage of
our geographic positioning, and partnering with airlines who see
that same opportunity."
SHAKY OUTLOOK
Several factors appear to be behind the change of heart.
One, analysts say, is the shaky outlook for the global economy
and in particular the airline industry, which is prey to
fluctations in oil prices and currencies as well as demand. Even
the Gulf carriers are not immune to these risks.
IATA predicts the world's airline industry will make a
combined net profit of $4.1 billion this year, less than half
the $8.4 billion achieved in 2011. It expects profits will rise
next year to $7.5 billion, but with the industry's profit margin
staying razor-thin at 1.1 percent in 2013 versus an expected 0.6
percent in 2012.
In this environment, teaming up to cut costs makes sense
even for deep-pocketed Gulf airlines, which are not listed on
stock markets and so do not disclose their profit margins.
"The logic for joining alliances is that it gives your
network more reach. Qantas and Emirates are in an alliance as
they see logic in using each others' network. So it makes sense
for both," said Tyler, adding that he believed more such deals
were imminent in the industry.
Another motive may be that Gulf carriers now see cooperation
with other countries' airlines as politically more helpful to
their growth than a confrontational approach.
Emirates, Etihad and Qatar Airways are rapidly adding routes
around the world. Meanwhile, weak economies have driven asset
prices down to levels where acquisitions look attractive; Etihad
has taken stakes in Air Berlin, Aer Lingus,
Virgin Australia and Air Seychelles in the space of a few
months. Qatar Airways has bought part of cargo carrier Cargolux.
But the Gulf airlines need the goodwill of national
governments in other regions to secure new routes and have their
acquisition plans approved. As these regions struggle
economically, it is to the advantage of Gulf carriers to present
themselves as allies of local airlines.
The Gulf airlines have been forced to defend themselves
against claims of unfair competition by their European rivals,
which have raised questions about state funding and alleged fuel
subsidies. Entering alliances could help to insulate them
against such attacks.
And the current strength of the Gulf airlines compared to
other carriers puts them in a good position to negotiate the
terms of their entry into the alliances.
"I guess necessity is the mother of invention here...The
advantage the three gulf carriers have is they have network, a
quality product and funding. They make attractive dance
partners," said Peter Morris, chief economist at aviation
consultancy Ascend.