HOUSTON, Sept 2 Apache Corp (APA.N) has shut some of its Gulf of Mexico production as third-party providers shut in platforms and pipelines due to Tropical Depression 13, currently churning off the Louisiana coast.

Apache has evacuated about 530 offshore workers from the Gulf, said company spokesman Bill Mintz.

"We have shut-in some fields, mainly due to the decision by others to shut pipelines and some platforms," Mintz said. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by David Gregorio)