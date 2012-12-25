版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 25日 星期二 18:43 BJT

Gulf Arabs demands end to Iran "interference"

MANAMA Dec 25 A summit of Gulf Arab leaders on Tuesday demanded Iran end what they called interference in Gulf Arab affairs, reiterating the six U.S. allies' long-held mistrust of their regional rival.

A communique issued at the end of a two-day summit of the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) also called on the international community to bring a swift end to massacres and violations of international law in Syria.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐