FEATURE-Safe-haven status puts UAE luxury car sales in high gear

* UAE luxury car sales to rise 32 pct in 2011 -IHS
* Much faster than most other Gulf countries
* Sales growth seen slowing next year as effect fades
* Potential in Saudi Arabia if women allowed to drive
By Martin Dokoupil and Martina Fuchs
DUBAI, Nov 16 Mother-of pearl dashboards
and diamond-encrusted hood ornaments at the Dubai International
Motor Show this week underlined how the safe-haven status of the
United Arab Emirates is fuelling dramatic growth in sales of
luxury cars.
The market was hit hard by the 2008-2009 global financial
crisis and recovered only partially last year. But this year's
political unrest in the Arab world boosted sales in the UAE,
which was spared such turmoil. Companies and individuals from
around the region looked for a safe haven in Dubai, a key Gulf
business hub.
"The uprisings...have provided confidence that Dubai is
important from a security point of view," said Michel Ayat,
chief executive of AW Rostamani Automotive, which sells Nissan's
luxury Infiniti models.
With Brent oil prices above $100 a barrel, promising
continued economic growth for the UAE, a debt crisis in Europe
and financial stormclouds in the United States have also largely
failed to deter wealthy consumers. The UAE economy is expected
by analysts to grow about 3.8 percent this year.
"The crisis is everywhere. (But) even if the local has
nothing to eat, that's no problem if he has a luxury car," joked
Emirati businessman Salem Seif, 28, eyeing a new Porsche Cayenne
sport utility vehicle at the motor show.
Porsche in Dubai sold 211 new cars in August,
the best-ever performance for any Porsche showroom globally,
with the Cayenne remaining the brand's top seller. Sales for the
first eight months of this year are up 46 percent from a year
earlier, said Vijay Rao, the showroom's general manager.
In the UAE, the Gulf's largest market for luxury cars, total
sales are expected to jump 32 percent to 25,010 this year after
a 16 percent rise in 2010, consultants IHS Automotive forecast.
That would be the fastest growth in the Gulf and exceed
volumes seen in the oil-boom years before 2008, when access to
credit was easier. Luxury cars account for 9 percent of the
country's car sales.
And many of them are being bought by young customers just
getting a taste for such vehicles; some 66 percent of all new
car purchases in the UAE, which has the world's sixth highest
per capita income at over $47,000, are made by customers between
the ages of 18 and 29, according to Business Monitor
International.
EUROPEAN IMPACT
A moderate economic slowdown looks likely in the UAE next
year if the global outlook worsens, and this could cool the
luxury car market. Dubai's safe-haven effect may also fade as
partial political stability returns to other Arab countries; in
the last few months, rapid growth in deposits at UAE banks has
slowed, central bank data shows, suggesting there are no longer
big inflows of foreign money seeking a refuge from political
turmoil.
Ayat estimated the luxury segment of the UAE car market
would grow around 15 percent next year, but that is more
optimistic than the 8 percent growth forecast by IHS. Gulf car
sales data are not available on an aggregate basis, posing a
challenge to industry forecasters.
Overall UAE passenger car sales of all types are expected to
rise 15 percent to 273,924 this year and climb a further 13
percent in 2012, after a 6 percent increase last year, IHS said.
Even if growth in the luxury market does slow, the top-end
brands such as Rolls-Royce, which sells cars priced
above $270,000 mainly to royalty and expatriate entrepreneurs,
may see little impact.
"In the third quarter this year, with the problems in the
euro zone, the market slowed down a little, but let's emphasise
that we will still continue to see growth in the market compared
to 2010," said James Crichton, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars' regional
director for the Middle East and Africa.
"In the UAE, we are up 78 percent this year, and in Saudi
Arabia we are up almost 60 percent," he said at the motor show,
where the automaker displayed its blue and white "Riviera
Phantom" with the iconic flying lady figurine, covered in 2,300
diamonds, perched on its brushed stainless steel bonnet.
Home to some 5.4 million people, the UAE is the world's
fourth-largest market for Rolls-Royce.
"There is a crisis and tension around the globe but people
who are luxury spenders by nature, they will continue to spend,"
said Adham Charanoglu, chief executive of Aston Martin Middle
East and North Africa.
"This is completely separate from the retail market," he
said at the launch of the $530,000 Aston Martin Zagato in Dubai.
DIVERGING SPEEDS
Car sales trends diverged in the Gulf in 2011. In Bahrain,
hit by the worst political unrest since the 1990s, luxury car
sales are projected to fall 19 percent this year before
rebounding 20 percent next year, IHS said.
Oil giant Saudi Arabia, which saw only minor political
protests, is forecast to see a 4 percent drop in high-end sales
this year before growth takes off strongly -- at a 24 percent
clip -- in 2012. That would far exceed the 8 percent rise
predicted for overall Saudi car sales next year.
Dealers see potential for further growth if the kingdom
eventually allows women to drive. In September the government
decided to let women vote in municipal elections, a step which
could presage further social change.
"In Saudi Arabia, 20 percent of our customers are women, and
the number is increasing," said Umberto Cini, managing director
at Maserati Middle East and Africa. At present, women are driven
by relatives or chauffeurs.
(Editing by Amran Abocar and Andrew Torchia)