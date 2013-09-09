British defence, oil business in Gulf may be vulnerable to Syria

* Gulf states supporting rebels against Assad
* British firms bidding for contracts worth billions
* Such big deals involve political, strategic ties
* British parliament vote may weaken those ties
* French, U.S. firms could benefit from British setbacks
By Daniel Fineren and Brenda Goh
DUBAI/LONDON, Sept 9 Britain's decision not to
join a military strike on Syria may have more than a purely
political impact: it could over time make it more difficult for
British businessmen to win billions of dollars of contracts in
the Gulf.
British companies are bidding for several big-ticket deals
in the region, including oil concessions and contracts to supply
dozens of fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.
Most of the wealthy Gulf oil exporters, particularly Qatar
and Saudi Arabia, are supporting - morally, financially and in
some cases militarily - the Syrian rebels in their civil war
with the government of President Bashar al-Assad.
So Britain's refusal to get involved in military action
could weaken its position in the Gulf as it tries to secure
contracts which depend heavily on close political ties and
shared strategic interests.
Companies from the United States and France, which are
considering a strike against the Syrian government over its
alleged use of chemical weapons, may benefit from any setbacks
for British firms.
Jonathan Eyal, international director at the Royal United
Services Institute in London, said parliament did not seem to
have taken this into account in its surprise vote on Aug. 29
against action in Syria.
While legislators were clearly aware of the risk to
Britain's "special relationship" with the United States of their
vote, the country's footprint in the Middle East appeared either
to have been taken for granted or undervalued, he said.
"There was no understanding that what was at stake was
Britain's reputation as a major security actor in the Middle
East as a whole. What is the point of buying equipment which,
after all, is only marginally better than that which is
available from the United States, from a country that is
unlikely to realise its security commitments?"
COMPETITION
Gulf governments have not commented publicly on the British
parliament's vote, and British officials said they do not expect
it to affect commercial ties.
"We have no reason to believe that the UK Parliament's
decision on Syria will impact our trade and investment
relationship with Saudi Arabia," the British embassy in Riyadh
said in a statement.
"The UK will continue to play a full role in seeking to
bring an end to the conflict and hold the Syrian regime to
account for its actions...UK exports to Saudi Arabia grew 26
percent in the first five months of this year and we expect that
growth to continue."
Privately, however, some British officials were jittery
about a cooling of Britain's traditionally warm relationship
with the Gulf even before the decision on Syria.
Anger among unelected Gulf rulers over the West's support
for the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings, and British media reports
seen as supportive of the Muslim Brotherhood, were blamed by
some analysts for British oil major BP's temporary
exclusion last year from the bidding to run Abu Dhabi's biggest
oilfields over the next few decades.
BP was allowed to bid again after British Prime Minister
David Cameron flew to Abu Dhabi to promote his country's energy
and weapons companies in November 2012.
But the United States and France have also been flexing
their diplomatic muscles to win business in the Gulf; French
President Francois Hollande visited Abu Dhabi in January this
year. This suggests that for some contracts, the Syria issue
could become a factor in decision-making.
Britain's BAE Systems is competing against France's
Dassault Aviation to sell around 60 planes to the UAE.
Qatar is weighing whether to replace its ageing fleet with BAE
Eurofighter Typhoons or Dassault Rafales.
BAE has been locked in talks with Saudi Arabia over the sale
of 72 Eurofighters since it signed a preliminary deal in 2007;
it also hopes to sell fighters to Bahrain. Other fighters
competing for Gulf sales include U.S.-based Lockheed Martin's
F-35 and the Gripen from Sweden's Saab.
A Western aerospace executive in the Gulf noted that many
factors were involved in large deals such as the UAE's fighter
purchase, including technology transfers and governments' desire
to diversify their suppliers. But that did not mean Syria would
be ignored, he said.
"The UK's stand on Syria will play into the minds of the
decision-makers in Gulf. You could make an argument that this
will impact Eurofighter's chances," he said, declining to be
named because of the political sensitivity of the issue. BAE
declined to comment.
STRATEGIC
William Patey, a former British ambassador to Saudi Arabia
and Iraq, and now an international affairs adviser at
consultancy Control Risks, said he did not expect any immediate
impact on British contracts in the Gulf.
"That's not how it works...I can't see that the Saudis are
suddenly going to say, 'No we are not going to do this deal on
Typhoon because the Brits aren't attacking Syria,'" he said.
But Patey added that there could be long-term damage if the
British parliament's vote on Syria eventually came to be seen as
part of a strategic withdrawal by Britain from action in the
region on behalf of its Gulf allies.
British ministers have denied that any such withdrawal is on
the cards, but the parliamentary vote showed the matter is not
entirely in their hands.
Edward Hunt, a consultant at IHS Jane's Aerospace and
Defence in London, said extended Western military intervention
in Syria could eventually start to help Britain's commercial
competitors if British forces sat it out.
"Historically equipment tends to sell better when it's been
proven in combat situations - manufacturers always like to see
their aircraft being used, successfully anyway, because that
tends to increase sales overseas," he said.
"If the equipment isn't used, then competitor equipment -
obviously the French and the Americans sell the same sort of
equipment as we do - may be favoured in future procurements and
competitions."
BP and Royal Dutch Shell, Britain's two
international energy champions, declined to comment on how
political relations between London and the Gulf might affect
their interests.
In April, Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) chose Shell
ahead of French rival Total to develop the Bab sour
gas field in a project that has been valued at around $10
billion. [ID: nL6N0DH31A]
The 30-year deal showcases Shell's technology for treating
potentially deadly gases from Bab and may therefore put it in a
strong position to renew its role in the UAE's largest onshore
oil concession, despite growing competition from Asian buyers of
the UAE's oil.
The extent to which the Syria issue could affect this will
start to become clear after October, when bids are due from
international oil companies seeking to operate the UAE's onshore
fields beyond 2014.