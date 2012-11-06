UPDATE 1-UAE, UK say plan defence partnership around Typhoon

DUBAI Nov 6 The United Arab Emirates and
Britain plan to establish a defence and industrial partnership
involving close cooperation around the BAE Systems-built
Typhoon fighter jet, the countries said in a joint
communique on Tuesday.
The statement, issued as British Prime Minister David
Cameron ended a two-day diplomacy and trade visit to the UAE,
said the defence alliance would also collaborate on "a number of
new technologies". It did not elaborate.
Cameron promoted the Typhoon to Emirati ministers during his
visit; his office and BAE officials have said the Emiratis have
shown interest in ordering up to 60 of the aircraft. The two
countries have also been discussing how to develop a "strategic
air defence relationship".
The UAE, seeking to diversify its economy away from oil, is
developing both its defence industry - agreeing in September to
make guided weapons systems in Abu Dhabi with a South African
firm - and a fledgling aerospace sector, which produces parts
for Airbus passenger jets.
Britain has historic ties with the UAE and other Gulf Arab
states, many of them former British protectorates and regional
allies. Areas of mutual interest include facing down perceived
threats from Iran and securing oil supplies.
Tuesday's communique said the UAE and Britain would increase
their joint military exercises and training. It pledged to
facilitate travel between the two countries, but gave no
details.
Cameron was due to visit Saudi Arabia later on Tuesday. His
office said Saudi Arabia had signalled it was interested in
placing a second "substantial" order of Typhoon jets, on top of
the 72 jets that Riyadh has already bought.