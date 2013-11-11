Regional instability threatens Gulf food security -report

DUBAI Nov 11 Instability in Egypt and Iranian
threats to block the Strait of Hormuz are serious risks to food
security in the Gulf, according to a report by a British think
tank.
The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries depend on
imports for 80-90 percent of their food, and most of it has to
be brought in through two shipping routes that could close due
to regional conflicts or political pressure, London-based
Chatham House warned.
With over 80 percent of the Gulf's wheat coming through the
Suez Canal and 80 percent of its rice supply brought in through
the Strait of Hormuz, the most vulnerable countries are the
United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar and Kuwait, the study said.
Iran threatened in 2012 to block the Strait of Hormuz if it
came under attack, as tensions rose with the West last year over
Tehran's disputed nuclear programme.
Political instability in Egypt has raised concerns over the
safety of commercial shipping through the Suez Canal over the
last two years.
Egypt has faced a string of militant attacks in the lawless
North Sinai region to the east of the canal after the army
overthrew the country's first elected Islamist President Mohamed
Mursi on July 3.
"All the Gulf countries' imports from North America, South
America, Europe and the Black Sea must pass through the Suez
Canal, which militants recently tried to close by firing
rocket-propelled grenades at a container ship," report author
Rob Bailey said.
"Were Suez to close, imports would have to be re-routed
round the Cape of Good Hope. But were regional conflict to close
both Suez and the Strait of Hormuz, then Gulf governments could
face real difficulties getting enough food into their
countries."
Because of their reliance on two supply routes to feed their
booming populations, most GCC members have their own reserves
but talk of a regional tie-up of stockpiles has been going on
for years with little real progress.
Chatham House said GCC governments could hedge against
supply disruption by building strategic storage facilities and
improving ports on the Red Sea coast of Saudi Arabia and Indian
Ocean coasts of the Arabian Peninsula. Food could then be
transported by rail, it said.
It is practically impossible for the countries to become
self-sufficient in food, the report said.
The GCC members are Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi
Arabia and the UAE.
