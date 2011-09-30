US Gulf Coast gasoline, diesel up on refinery fire

Sept 30 U.S. Gulf Coast M3 gasoline differentials climbed a penny per gallon to $1.25 over NYMEX futures on Friday afternoon on news of a crude unit fire at Petrobras' (PETR4.SA)(PBR.N) 100,000 barrels-per-day refinery in Pasadena, Texas, traders said.

Ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials also rose by half a penny per gallon to $2.75 over NYMEX futures on the news. (Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Marguerita Choy)