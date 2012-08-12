Oil tanker collides with U.S. navy ship in Gulf, navy says

DUBAI Aug 12 An oil tanker collided with a U.S.
navy ship near the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, but no one was
hurt, the Bahrain-based U.S. Fifth Fleet said.
"The collision between USS Porter (DDG 78) and the
Panamanian-flagged bulk oil tanker M/V Otowasan occurred at
approximately 1:00 a.m. local time," a statement on the Fifth
Fleet's website said.
It said the Porter was a guided-missile destroyer and the
oil tanker was Japanese-owned. The navy vessel remained able to
operate under its own power after the collision, which was not
combat-related, the statement added.
"USS Porter is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 5th
Fleet area of responsibility conducting maritime security
operations and theater security cooperation efforts," the
statement said, adding that the incident was under
investigation.
Tensions have risen in the Gulf this year as Iran has
threatened to close the Strait to international shipping if its
dispute with the United States over its nuclear programme
escalates.