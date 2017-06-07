UPDATE 2-Qataris banned from flying via UAE as Gulf curbs mount

* Airlines won't accept Qatari passengers for UAE transit
* Passengers could shy away from Qatar Airways - analyst
* Indonesia says Muslim pilgrims diverted from Qatar Airways
(Adds analyst quote on impact, Morocco's move, background)
By Saeed Azhar and Jamie Freed
DUBAI/SYDNEY, June 7 Qataris will no longer be
allowed to land at any airports in the United Arab Emirates or
catch connecting flights there as part of increased efforts by
Arab powers to isolate the Gulf state.
UAE airlines Etihad and Emirates announced the details of
the travel restrictions on Wednesday after Australian carrier
and Emirates partner Qantas Airways said it would not
fly Qataris to Dubai because of the government restrictions.
Abu Dhabi-owned Etihad also said foreigners living in Qatar
with residence permits would no longer be eligible for visas
upon arrival in the United Arab Emirates.
Several Middle Eastern countries, including Saudi Arabia,
Egypt and the UAE, cut ties with Qatar on Monday over what they
say is its support for terrorism, an accusation the Gulf state
vehemently denies.
The UAE had already said Qataris would not be allowed to
enter the country, though the practical impact on airline
passengers had been unclear. The airlines have now clarified
Qataris cannot fly to Abu Dhabi or Dubai even to change planes.
The travel curbs add to the woes of Qatar's flagship airline
Qatar Airways which has now lost access to Saudi Arabia and the
UAE, its two key markets for transfer passengers, said John
Strickland, director at JLS Consulting.
Qatar Airways has cancelled all flights to those countries,
which averaged 55 a day before the diplomatic row, according to
CAPA Centre for Aviation. The airline's website said it has
offered refunds or rebookings to affected passengers.
"If the actions become protracted then it's probable that
customers outside the region will seek increasingly to book on
competitor airlines to avoid the longer routings and disruptions
which Qatar is currently subjected to as a result of overflight
bans," Strickland said.
The transit ban on Qataris is stricter than the restrictions
for Israeli passport holders who are allowed up to 24 hours to
change planes at UAE airports, even though Israel and the United
Arab Emirates don't have diplomatic relations.
QATAR AIRWAYS OFFICES SHUT
UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority ordered all Qatar
Airways offices to close in the UAE, the official WAM news
agency reported. A Qatar Airways spokesman confirmed the move.
Saudi Arabia and Bahrain revoked the licences of Qatar
Airways on Tuesday and ordered its offices to be closed within
48 hours.
OPSGROUP, an industry flight operations service, said it had
advised airlines of a series of restrictions on Qatari
nationals, including a ban on transit through the United Arab
Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were the largest
markets by the number of available seats for Qatar Airways and
the loss of the four Arab markets could lead to a double-digit
decline in revenue for the carrier, CAPA said.
"This is the strongest accusation to date of Qatar being
connected with terrorism. Many travellers and corporate accounts
could blacklist Qatar Airways," Leeham Co analyst Bjorn Fehrm
said in a note published on Wednesday.
Indonesia said on Wednesday it had diverted Muslim pilgrims
going to Saudi Arabia to other airlines. An Islamic Religious
Council of Singapore spokesman said alternative flights to Saudi
Arabia were being sought, with less than 200 people
affected.
Moroccan airline Royal Air Maroc cancelled flights via Doha
to the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Yemen and Egypt,
state news agency MAP and the airline's customer service said.
(Additional reporting by Victoria Bryan in Cancun, Eveline
Danubrata in Jakarta and Faithin Ungku in Singapore and Tom Finn
in Doha; editing by Paul Tait and David Clarke)